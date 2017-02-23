Quantcast

Pedestrian struck in South Burlington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Pedestrian struck in South Burlington

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A pedestrian was hit on Shelburne Road in South Burlington Thursday night. 

Police say it happened southbound near Brewer Parkway and Laurel Hill Drive. 

Traffic was redirected around the scene for a couple hours as emergency crews responded. 

No word yet on the condition of the person hit or the driver.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.