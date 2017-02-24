The cost of a search and rescue mission for a ski resort

A year after a spring and summer marked by a high number of nuisance bear complaints, wildlife officials are encouraging people and bears to keep their distance from each other.
Two handcycle records are set. The 2014 Champ takes back his title and a Vermonter wins her third VCM.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that senior warden Rich Watkins of Wilmington is the state's game warden of the year.
New Hampshire authorities say three people were seriously injured in two all-terrain vehicle crashes in Coos County.
It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.
With the Vermont City Marathon, warmer weather, and the holiday weekend, the University of Vermont Medical Center's ER is busy, busy.
Vermont State Police say they're looking for Matthew Prue, 37.
According to a press release, 1.77 million New Englanders will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day.
