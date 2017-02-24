Quantcast

New bill limits VSP from getting involved in federal immigration efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A bill that limits Vermont police officers from  getting involved in federal immigration efforts is expected to get final approval Friday.

All 30 of Vermont's senators approved the bill Thursday. Now it goes to a full vote.

The bill would require the governor to approve any agreements that would use local and state police for federal law enforcement actions. 

It would also make it illegal for them to collect personal information that could be used in anti-immigrant efforts.

