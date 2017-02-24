Cuomo: NY alcoholic beverage business continues to expand

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Local producers of beer, wine, cider and liquor have opened 32 new off-site stores in New York state in the past year - evidence the state's alcohol industry continues to age well.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the numbers on Thursday. A new state law allows local farm breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries to operate off-site stores to better connect with consumers.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the businesses are helping to revitalize local economies by creating jobs, benefiting local agriculture and increasing tourism.

The administration says 105 off-site stores can now be found in 35 counties throughout the state.

