NH hunter settling suit with family of man he mistakenly killed

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire hunter serving a two- to four-year prison sentence for mistakenly shooting a Massachusetts man to death is settling a wrongful death lawsuit with the victim's family.
Wade Holmes was convicted of negligent homicide in the November 2011 death of 31-year-old Kenneth Brunelle.
The Caledonian Record reported Thursday that Holmes and Brunelle's partner will file settlement documents once a Massachusetts court determines whether Brunelle's adopted son can inherit from his father's estate.
Details of the settlement weren't filed.
Brunelle, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, had been walking with his family behind Holmes' home in Lisbon, New Hampshire on the first day of deer hunting season when he was shot in the neck. He was unarmed and wearing camouflage.
Prosecutors said Holmes thought Brunelle was a deer.
