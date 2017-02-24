Court: NH school district doesn't have to release hiring forms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court says information gathered in the hiring of a school district superintendent should not be released to the public.

Jeffrey Clay of Alton requested the information under the state's Right-to-Know law in 2014. Last year, a Superior Court judge ordered the release of the scoring sheets used by a search committee to evaluate 32 candidates, but on Friday, the Supreme Court reversed that decision.

Justices said the scoring sheets were exempt from disclosure because they pertain to internal personnel practices.

Clay has said he was not opposed to the person who was ultimately hired for the job, but requested the information as an act of public advocacy.

