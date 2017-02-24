Vermonters warned of possible flooding

The warm weather has state officials worried about potential flooding this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Vermont. They say they're concerned about rising river levels and melting ice that could lead to jams.

State emergency officials say they're watching problem spots, particularly in northern areas.

"What you typically see is flooding in some of the low-lying areas, some of the traditional areas where folks see flooding the most. But I do want to emphasize that ice jams, when they form, are very unpredictable and they can happen quickly," said Erica Bornemann, the director of Vermont Emergency Management.

She says the Emergency Operations Center is prepared to help any towns impacted by flooding and monitor the river levels through the weekend.