St. Albans shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The accused gunman involved in Thursday's shooting in St. Albans faced a judge Friday. In newly released court documents, the accused shooter's stepmother describes him as a crack dealer who recently bought a handgun. And although police say they found a gun and an empty magazine in his backpack, he denies shooting anyone.

"We have a nephew, we have a son that is a good kid. And he's fighting for his life," said Julie Phillips, the shooting victim's aunt.

The family of Dustin Davenport crowded into a courtroom Friday morning as the man accused of shooting him faced a judge and pleaded not guilty.

Police allege Zackk Trombly, 22, of Burlington, opened fire multiple times in a St. Albans church parking lot, shooting Davenport in the head and then fleeing the scene.

"Outlining the circumstances of this attack against an unarmed, vulnerable victim who was sitting in a car," Franklin County Prosecutor Jim Hughes said.

Authorities say Trombly was in a car with four others, including his father, stepmother and their 3-year-old daughter. Another woman with them then asked for a ride to buy 2 grams of crack from Davenport at the St. Albans park and ride. But it went bad when Davenport allegedly gave her a pill powder instead.

"What seems to be a bad drug deal," Hughes said.

Trombly then allegedly went after Davenport with a .40-caliber handgun in what prosecutors called a "surprise attack."

One witness said the shooter "unloaded," despite his father's pleas to stop and Davenport's efforts to drive away.

"Love you," Trombly told his grandmother in court Friday.

Trombly told police he wasn't involved in the shooting and declined further questioning. He was then arrested for attempted second-degree murder, as the man he's accused of shooting clings to life.

"He's surviving. He's surviving," Phillips said.

Trombly was held without bail and, if convicted, could face life in prison.

Authorities also found marijuana and two bundles of cash on him when he was taken into custody.

Friday evening, Davenport was still in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

