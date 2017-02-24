Hassan, Shaheen take questions on court nominee, Trump

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's U.S. senators are receiving mixed reactions for saying President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves a hearing.

Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan addressed the issue at a Friday town hall. Both say the U.S. Senate should give Judge Neil Gorsuch a hearing, even though both have concerns about his credentials. That prompted some booing from the otherwise friendly audience, but also some cheering as the senators said they must fulfill their Constitutional duties.

Members of Congress are holding town halls during a break from Washington. Republicans have been facing throngs of voters and protesters who want to talk about Trump's policies.

No protesters were outside the Concord event, and the audience was heavily supportive of Shaheen and Hassan. They are encouraging voters to stay politically involved.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.