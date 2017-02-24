Trial of woman charged in father-son killings set for June

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The trial of a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago is set for June.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that an attorney for Robin O'Neill and prosecutors met in Windham County Court on Thursday to discuss the status of the case. Two to three weeks in June have been set aside for the trial.

The 64-year-old O'Neill, formerly of Townshend, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 60-year-old Steven Lott and his son, 28-year-old Jamis Lott.

Police say Steven Lott and O'Neill had recently ended their relationship and had been living together at the time of the November 2014 shooting. Steve Lott was found dead in his home along with Jamis, who had been visiting.

