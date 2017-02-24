Quantcast

Priscilla Liguori is a reporter at WCAX-TV. Before joining the Channel 3 News team, she interned at the "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," "The TODAY Show" and the American Program Bureau. Priscilla was the managing editor, an anchor, reporter and producer at WEBN-TV Boston, where she covered the Emmys and Oscars.

Priscilla has received Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Awards for feature reporting and sports photography. She graduated from Emerson College, where she received the honorable Alison Parker-Chris Hurst Mentorship Award, presented by WCAX's Keith McGilvery. At Emerson, Priscilla received the EVVY Award for Outstanding News Article, the Radio Television Digital News Association Award, was the vice president of the RTDNA chapter, the news director of the Journalism Channel and a member of the Purple Key Leadership Society.

In addition, Priscilla was a Forbes Under 30 Scholar, a contributing writer at The Culture-ist and a student reporter at the Bethlehem Press newspaper in Pennsylvania.

Priscilla was born in Vienna, Austria, and lived in Willemstad, Curacao, and Amsterdam, Holland, before moving to New Jersey in elementary school. Attending college in Boston made Priscilla fall in love with New England, and she is incredibly excited to now call Vermont home.

You can send Priscilla story ideas at liguori@wcax.com.

