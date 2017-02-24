Jones tours North Country as region's new assemblyman

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones began his first session in Albany this year. He took the seat formerly held by Republican Janet Duprey, who retired. This week he's touring part of his district in the North Country.

Jones has spent most of his life in the North Country, but now he's seeing it in a different light. He's touring the sprawling district after his first few weeks as the region's representative in the state Assembly.

"My goal is to get around to all of the towns in my district this year. There's a lot of them, so we're going to be busy doing that," said Jones.

Jones made his first stop in Champlain and he'll make his way to Ausable, Fort Covington and Hopkinton this week. He's talking with area officials and business owners to get a feel for the region he now represents in Albany.

During a stop in Tupper Lake, Jones met with town and village officials to discuss their top priorities, including plans for a new hotel and a park.

"I want to show him our park plan that we've got a long phased in project that we're doing with a lot of help from state grants, probably over half a million dollars so far and we're going to develop that, and I just want him to know that although we're at the far southwestern portion of his district, Tupper Lake has a lot going on," said Mayor Paul Maroun, R-Tupper Lake.

Residents say one big project they want to see is the creation of the Adirondack Club and Resort that would bring back skiing to the former Big Tupper Ski area along with hundreds of luxury homes.

"I hope he can talk to the governor and get Tupper a little bit of money to build back Tupper Lake. Since the sawmills and saw industry is gone downhill, the town is ready to collapse," said Donald Lanthier, Tupper Lake.

Prisons are also big employers in the North Country and the first bill Jones sponsored in Albany would require the state to hire more corrections officers.

"They deserve to work in a safe environment. I've been a correction officer for 20 years and I know what it's like to work in those facilities. They deserve that and that's my goal is to make sure those facilities for our staff and our residents, are as safe as they can possibly be," said Jones.

Jones will be back to Albany next week.