Beloved ducks get married at NH school

A special wedding for a pair of lovebirds in New Hampshire.

A class of kindergartners hosted the ceremony for two beloved ducks. One gowned, one tuxed waddled into the gym of Manchester's Weston Elementary. The pair met as ducklings two years ago in Mrs. Hopey's class and visit every month. The students planned everything from the invitations to the vows.

"Do you promise to share a nest and mill worms? And do you promise to keep each other warm in good times and in bad?" said Principal Liz MacDonald, wedding official. "I now pronounce you husband duck and wife duck. Conquackulations!"

It was a duck wedding, but that didn't stop the students from doing the chicken dance at the reception.