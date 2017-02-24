Changing of the guard at Hardwick Gazette

An iconic Northeast Kingdom newspaper hit the newsstands on schedule this week, after a smooth handoff to a new owner.

Call it a trial by fire, a few days after taking over the Hardwick Gazette, Ray Small's first edition hit the streets this week.

"Your first issue is always exciting and this was no exception," said Small.

The former Stamford, Connecticut, resident has economics and business degrees from Yale and Columbia and has been a CEO for IT and software companies. But running a small town paper? He says he's not naïve about the steep challenges newspapers face and that he's bullish about the Gazette's potential.

"What we do and what we will continue to do is cover things that are of local interest and either we'll be the only people covering it or we will cover it better than anyone else, and that is valuable to people," said Small.

Last year, Small entered an unusual essay contest that got a lot of press of its own. The Gazette's longtime owner tried to give the paper away to the winning essay on the topic of the importance of local journalism. But without enough candidates to pony up the $175 entrance fee, the contest was abandoned. That didn't deter Small from making an offer.

"My initial reaction was very visceral and very positive and, 'Wow, this is really neat.' And then probably five or six more visits to the area to see is this real, is this sustainable, can this actually be done," said Small.

He moved up earlier this month, rented an apartment downtown and got right to work. From fielding phone calls to welcoming readers off the street, he's had his hands full. In the office, Small relies on the help of one full-time staff and three part-timers. The paper has a stable of 10 correspondents.

Started in 1889, the paper has a rich history. Photos on the walls attest to the craftsmanship of the lost art of printing. An antique typesetting machine still sits in the backroom.

Small won't say what he paid for the paper and deflects questions about his personal wealth. He does say he's going into the venture with eyes wide-open.

"I do not view this as a vanity project. It's a chunk of our nest egg, certainly, but the plan is that it will pay not only for itself but generate a profit," said Small.

Longtime readers are relieved calling the paper the lifeblood of the community.

"If you think about it there's nothing else that can knit a community in the same way together. Once a week, every Wednesday it arrives and people open out this great big paper," said Peter Gould, Hardwick.

"Local news is really important to the community, I'm sure, so that's why I read it," said Stephen Gregg, Cabot.

Small has no immediate plans for big changes without consulting readers, although he does foresee a future presence on the web.

It's a new lease on life for a century-old Northeast Kingdom institution.

Related Stories:

Vermont newspaper that sought owner via essay contest sold

Newspaper publisher abandons essay contest to find new owner

Hardwick Gazette owner extends essay contest

Essay contest to win Vt. newspaper needs more entries

Newspaper publisher holds essay contest to find new owner