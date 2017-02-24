Winooski's Oak 45 to reopen as new gay bar

Vermont's LGBT community will soon be raising a glass to a new gay bar in Vermont.

Popular wine bar Oak 45 in Winooski is closing, rebranding and reopening as a gay bar. It will the only one in the state.

It's been awhile since there's been a gay bar in Vermont. In 2006, 135 Pearl, a gay bar in downtown Burlington closed. A short-lived gay bar opened in South Burlington in 2009. Since then, there hasn't been one, just designated gay nights at other establishments.

The owner says the new bar called "Mister Sister" will open on the Winooski traffic circle in mid-March.