Quantcast

Winooski's Oak 45 to reopen as new gay bar - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Winooski's Oak 45 to reopen as new gay bar

Posted: Updated:
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

Vermont's LGBT community will soon be raising a glass to a new gay bar in Vermont.

Popular wine bar Oak 45 in Winooski is closing, rebranding and reopening as a gay bar. It will the only one in the state.

It's been awhile since there's been a gay bar in Vermont. In 2006, 135 Pearl, a gay bar in downtown Burlington closed. A short-lived gay bar opened in South Burlington in 2009. Since then, there hasn't been one, just designated gay nights at other establishments.

The owner says the new bar called "Mister Sister" will open on the Winooski traffic circle in mid-March.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.