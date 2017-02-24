How the state is helping Vt. sugar makers go green

Dave Gavett owns Scrag Mountain Sugar House in Waitsfield. Gavett has about 13,000 taps and he and his friends hope to produce about 6,000 gallons this year, following a renovation here.

"I tore everything apart a year ago and have tried to create the most energy-efficient operation that I can," Gavett said.

Gavett updated his equipment. He worked with Efficiency Vermont to accomplish that goal.

"So we have a brand new arch, the evaporator we boil off, and it is a wood gasification arch," Gavett said. "It burns all the gasses and instead of the flame going right up the stack like the old one, it goes like this through the back pan so the temperature in the stack is about 300 degrees... rather than 1,500 degrees."

Burning the wood more efficiently, so he is using less wood. Gavett says last year he used 13 cords of wood to make 600 gallons of syrup. This year, with his new equipment, he figures he will only use seven cords to make 1,500 gallons."

But that's not all, part of the upgrades included a state-of-the-art rotary screw vacuum pump. One of only a few in the state.

"The vacuum pump senses when it needs to provide more vacuum and it senses when it needs less, so it dials itself down or dials itself up," Gavett explained. "The old vacuum pumps are on or off, so you are using the maximum amount of energy all the time."

But, of course, all this comes at a financial expense.

"It was a scary financial expense is what it was, but Efficiency Vermont helped with 10 percent of the cost of the vacuum pump. The rest was me. But I think it will pay off in the long run," Gavett said. "I think the vacuum pump will pay for itself in 10 years. I think the arch will pay for itself maybe even sooner than that and certainly less labor."

Scrag Mountain is one of 250 sugar makers across the state working with Efficiency Vermont.

"Maple sugar makers especially are really in tune with their energy use. It's a short season and there is a lot of energy used in a short time, so people are really paying attention to their energy use, whether it's cord wood, fuel oil if they are using oil in their evaporator or electricity for the vacuum pump," said J.J. Vandette of Efficiency Vermont.

And he says sugar makers are in tune with their environment and are very aware of global warming.

"I think we have an obligation to be as close to net neutral as we can be," Gavett said. "We can see every day in the woods, I mean it is crazy to have made a quarter crop of syrup before the end of February."

Scrag Mountain Sugar House plans to purchase a couple more solar panels in the future to get one step closer to the net neutral goal.

There are more than 1,500 maple sugar makers in Vermont who produced nearly 2 million gallons of syrup last year.