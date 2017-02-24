Quantcast

Police: Vt. special educator accused of child sex crimes - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Vt. special educator accused of child sex crimes

Posted: Updated:
Mark Zizis Mark Zizis
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

A special educator is accused of child sex crimes.

Mark Zizis, 41, of Shoreham, is facing lewd and lascivious charges for allegedly groping a 7-year-old boy who was sleeping over at his house six years ago. He pleaded not guilty in court this week.

Zizis has worked at Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction for the last 11 years. School officials say he has been placed on administrative leave. The boy was not a student there.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.