Police: Vt. special educator accused of child sex crimes

A special educator is accused of child sex crimes.

Mark Zizis, 41, of Shoreham, is facing lewd and lascivious charges for allegedly groping a 7-year-old boy who was sleeping over at his house six years ago. He pleaded not guilty in court this week.

Zizis has worked at Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Junction for the last 11 years. School officials say he has been placed on administrative leave. The boy was not a student there.