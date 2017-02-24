Quantcast

Sanders to speak at Johnson State College commencement - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sanders to speak at Johnson State College commencement

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSON, Vt. -

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the commencement speakers at Johnson State College this year.

The school's president says the senator's commitment to social justice, environmental sustainability and high education are all in line with the college's values.

The commencement is set for May 17.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.