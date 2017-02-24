Meditation goes mainstream

Health and fitness blogger Bianca Jade is a self-described stressed out New Yorker.

"There's so many stressors," she said. "We spend more time commuting. We have a higher cost of living."

The quest for more calmness brought Jade to Inscape, a meditation studio that recently opened in Manhattan. A recorded audio track guides the class. A leader is in the room if you're unsure what to do, but to keep the mood, there's no talking.

"So this way you become a participant. It's neutral and you have no other place to go but within you because there's no other outside distractions," said Khajak Keledjin, the studio founder.

Keledjin turned to meditation to cope with the stress of his multimillion-dollar clothing company.

"I want to create an environment in a studio where people come in and have balanced calm," he said.

The studio also offers relaxation classes in a room where students lie down. The offerings include deep breath and deep sound to truly deeply relax.

How much time you need to decompress is up to you. Classes range from about 20 minutes to an hour and a half.

"I've learned to take a minute, take a breath and really think about the things I need to let go of," Jade said.

And Inscape also offers an app so you can practice mindfulness at home.