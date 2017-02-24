New drug treatment option set to open in Vergennes

A new treatment option for addicts in Vermont is just a few weeks away.

WCAX News is learning new details about the state's plan to compensate for the unexpected closure of Maple Leaf Treatment Center in Underhill earlier this month. It means 41 inpatient treatment spots disappeared. The state calls it a critical loss. A rehab center in Bradford immediately offered up its empty facility in Vergennes. We learned the state has now fast-tracked Valley Vista's application and the facility is scheduled to open in about a month.

"The building is kind of turnkey, 19 beds already licensed, already approved. Vergennes has been wonderful. We can be in there and operate very quickly," said Rick DiStefano, Valley Vista.

Valley Vista is looking for counselors, therapists, physicians and nurse practitioners to fill 25-30 jobs.

Meanwhile, problems continue for the now defunct Maple Leaf Treatment Center in Underhill. WCAX has discovered its paychecks are bouncing.

After WCAX broke the story on Maple Leaf's closure and subsequent bankruptcy filing, we started hearing from former employees. They say they were kept in the dark throughout this whole process. The state shut Maple Leaf down for 30 days to fix problems. Staff members say they spent that time training and painting the entire facility. They fully expected the center to reopen. But just days before that was supposed to happen, they got pink slips and now some former staffers are getting stiffed.

"That is not acceptable to me. I earned that money. I know that the law says that within 72 hours we are to be paid what's owed to us on a layoff and I expect that money. People that worked at Maple Leaf were all good-hearted people. Most of us live week to week, paycheck to paycheck," said a former Maple Leaf employee.

Maple Leaf's lawyer says a handful of checks were not deposited before the bank froze Maple Leaf's account ahead of the bankruptcy filing. He says Maple Leaf is working with the bank and the trustee to get these former employees paid, but it could take time.

