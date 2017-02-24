Bombshell in sex crimes case against McAllister

Powerful evidence was presented in court Friday in the sex crimes case of a former state senator. It was an audio recording of Norm McAllister on the phone with his accuser. A warning that some of the testimony is disturbing.

A bombshell dropped late Friday afternoon in court

Accuser: Maybe you didn't hear me because I said, "Ow, ow, ow, it hurts. I don't want to do this." And you just said, "Shhh" and then you said, "Good girl."

Sex charges have hung over former state Sen. Norm McAllister since May 2015. But up to this point, the prosecution had yet to air a 34-minute phone call between McAllister and one of his accusers.

Norm McAllister: I didn't realize I scared you that much.

Accuser: Well, that's kind of why I said I didn't want to do it and that's why I was crying because it's sort of like having a baby in reverse.

"That recorded conversation is devastating," said Brooks McArthur, McAllister's former lawyer.

His old attorneys took the stand rather than sitting at the defense table because McAllister wants to break a plea deal he made to avoid trial in this case.

Defense Lawyer Bob Katims: You communicated to him that it was in his best interest to take that deal.

Brooks McArthur: Absolutely.

McAllister's new attorney, Bob Katims, must prove they didn't do their job. At a previous hearing, McAllister argued his old lawyers twisted his arm, and that he never fully understood the plea deal.

"They told me only a retarded person wouldn't listen to them," McAllister said then. "They had me in tears."

McAllister's former attorneys flatly denied that under oath.

It's possible Friday's bombshell recording would have remained permanently under wraps if McAllister stuck with the deal. In it, the accuser describes lewd and painful sex acts she says she felt required to perform, while McAllister paints himself as the victim.

"I understand why you felt that way. It was not much of a turn-on, and yeah, you almost feel guilty, you know, I mean, I did," McAllister said in the recording. "When I stayed in bed with you for a while it was like, I knew you couldn't wait to get away from me and that's not a good feeling."

Accuser: I'm sorry.

If allowed out of the deal, McAllister would go to trial for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her into prostitution. He could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars rather than the seven-year max under the deal.

TIMELINE:

The sex crimes charges in the case against McAllister grabbed headlines, but so did the political fallout. Here's a look at the timeline of how we got here:

May 7, 2015:

Vermont State Police arrested then-state Sen. Norm McAllister at the Statehouse in early May 2015.

May 8, 2015:

A day later, McAllister pleaded not guilty to allegedly sexually assaulting three women.

May 11, 2015:

McAllister then told fellow lawmakers he would resign, only to change his mind.

May 30, 2015:

One of the three accusers died within a month of McAllister's arrest.

Jan. 6, 2016:

In January 2016, McAllister returned to his Senate seat but his peers immediately suspended him.

May 23, 2016:

McAllister filed for re-election a little more than a year after his arrest.

June 15, 2016:

McAllister's first trial started in June.

June 16, 2016:

But prosecutors dropped that case just one day in after the accuser struggled on the stand.

Aug. 9, 2016:

McAllister lost his re-election bid in the Republican primary in August.

Jan. 10, 2017:

And this January, as trial was set to start in the case of a third accuser, McAllister took a plea deal.

