16 pending cases dropped after Burlington cop resignation

16 pending cases dropped after Burlington cop resignation

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There is more fallout from the case of a Burlington cop accused of lying in a sworn statement.

WCAX News was the first to show you the body camera video from a traffic stop that led to the officer's resignation. Friday, we learned more about the accused criminals who will now go free.

The case has far-reaching effects. There is now a list of suspects who the state can't charge. These are 16 people prosecutors believe are guilty who will now get a pass because the cases hinged on Ofc. Chris Lopez's testimony and prosecutors say he can't be trusted.

"I've got to get creative, but I don't like going that way," Lopez can be heard saying in body camera video.

In the video, Lopez is seen questioning a driver during a traffic stop. He believes the guy has drugs and ends up swearing in a police report that he smelled weed coming from the car even though his body camera video catches him admitting he doesn't smell it.

The state's attorney says Lopez lost all credibility as a cop because of that alleged lie. Since she could never put him back on the stand, she had to drop 16 of Lopez's pending cases. That's eight drug possession suspects the state has to put back on the street and eight more cases that involved people driving with suspended licenses, leaving the scene of accidents, resisting arrest and violation court conditions.

