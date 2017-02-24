Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Rian Patnaude

RICHFORD, Vt. -

Our "The :30" Fan Photo of the Day comes from Rian Patnaude. She's thankful for her Richford Elementary kindergarten class for keeping her spirits up while her husband has been deployed with the Vermont Air National Guard. He's one of 200 who returned home Thursday.

