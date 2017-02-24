Quantcast

Leahy, Sanders flooded with 50K calls, emails

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

President Trump's first month in office sparked protests across Vermont and thousands of phone calls and emails to Vermont's congressional delegation. Seven Days Staff Writer Ken Picard wrote about how Trump has ignited activists in Vermont. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Picard's story in Seven Days.

