H.S. Nordic Championships Day 1

It was a good day for the Middlebury Union Cross Country Ski Teams, as the Tigers claimed all four available D-II titles at Rikert Nordic Center.

Sam Hodges took the boys' individual Classic 5K race and anchored the 4 x 2.5K relay team that cruised to the title and the overall win. Thomas Hussey, Cade Christner, and Harlow Punderson joined Hodges on the championship relay team.

Ursula Volz did the double as well for Middlebury: she took the D-II Girls' 5K Classic by 30 seconds over teammate Malia Hodges, and those two won the relay alongside Isabel Rosenberg and Amelia Ingersoll.

In D-I, it was a girls sweep for Avery Ellis and North Country. Ellis improved on a second place finish in the 2016 5K Classic by winning Friday's race, then won the 4 x 2.5K relay with Callie Young, Ani Koontz Miller, and Claire Ellis.

The CVU Boys' relay team of Baxter Bishop, Jared Leonard, Jack Koskinen, and Tyler Marshall won the D-I title, while Brattleboro's Isaac Freitas-Eagan improved on a runner up finish from a year ago to win the 5K Classic.

Day two of the championship is on Monday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, and features freestyle races.