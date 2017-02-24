Burlington police chief on cop in hot water

A former Burlington cop's alleged lie is now putting dozens of drug cases in jeopardy.
Thursday, the state's attorney's office dismissed 14 pending drug cases involving ex-officer Christopher Lopez. They say it all boils down to a body camera that revealed a scenario in direct conflict to what he wrote in an affidavit.
Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo appeared on "The :30" to discuss what happened and what this means for Queen City cops. He also answered viewer questions. Watch the video to see.
Additional discussion with Chief del Pozo after the show:
Related Stories:
16 pending cases dropped after Burlington cop resignation
Body camera video exposes Burlington cop's alleged lie
Burlington police chief: Officer resigns before perjury hearing
Two handcycle records are set. The 2014 Champ takes back his title and a Vermonter wins her third VCM.
Two handcycle records are set. The 2014 Champ takes back his title and a Vermonter wins her third VCM.
Sunday hundreds of motorcyclists from groups across the region met at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for annual ride.
Sunday hundreds of motorcyclists from groups across the region met at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for annual ride.
With the blue skies and temperatures in the 70s, it's hard to imagine that people are skiing this weekend, but they are.
With the blue skies and temperatures in the 70s, it's hard to imagine that people are skiing this weekend, but they are.
Memorial Day observances were held across the lake this weekend with a parade hosted by veterans in Chazy, New York.
Memorial Day observances were held across the lake this weekend with a parade hosted by veterans in Chazy, New York.
The 29th annual Vermont City Marathon is in the history books, and by all accounts it was a hit.
The 29th annual Vermont City Marathon is in the history books, and by all accounts it was a hit.
Gov. Phil Scott crashed during his season debut at Thunder Road, his first race as a sitting governor.
Gov. Phil Scott crashed during his season debut at Thunder Road, his first race as a sitting governor.
Dozens of speeding tickets were issued and a few arrests made during Click or Ticket enforcement in White River Junction.
Dozens of speeding tickets were issued and a few arrests made during Click or Ticket enforcement in White River Junction.
It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.
It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.