Burlington police chief on cop in hot water

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A former Burlington cop's alleged lie is now putting dozens of drug cases in jeopardy.

Thursday, the state's attorney's office dismissed 14 pending drug cases involving ex-officer Christopher Lopez. They say it all boils down to a body camera that revealed a scenario in direct conflict to what he wrote in an affidavit.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo appeared on "The :30" to discuss what happened and what this means for Queen City cops. He also answered viewer questions. Watch the video to see.

Additional discussion with Chief del Pozo after the show:

