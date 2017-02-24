Burlington police chief on cop in hot water

A former Burlington cop's alleged lie is now putting dozens of drug cases in jeopardy.

Thursday, the state's attorney's office dismissed 14 pending drug cases involving ex-officer Christopher Lopez. They say it all boils down to a body camera that revealed a scenario in direct conflict to what he wrote in an affidavit.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo appeared on "The :30" to discuss what happened and what this means for Queen City cops. He also answered viewer questions. Watch the video to see.

Additional discussion with Chief del Pozo after the show:

Related Stories:

16 pending cases dropped after Burlington cop resignation

Body camera video exposes Burlington cop's alleged lie

Burlington police chief: Officer resigns before perjury hearing