Police: 1 killed in Barre crash

Police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday night in Barre.

It happened in front of the Gulf Station on North Main Street. Barre police say 58-year-old Brian Harris was struck by a car that left the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It's scary, the sign was ripped out, one of the vehicles was still at the pumps, the other was in the middle of the parking lot and all of the EMT stuff that they used on people, towels, packages, was all over the ground," said Brad Perkins, witness.

This case is still under investigation and will be reviewed by the Washington County State's Attorney.