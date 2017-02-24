Quantcast

Police: 1 killed in Barre crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: 1 killed in Barre crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: TJ Michaels Courtesy: TJ Michaels
Courtesy: TJ Michaels Courtesy: TJ Michaels
BARRE, Vt. -

Police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday night in Barre.

It happened in front of the Gulf Station on North Main Street. Barre police say 58-year-old Brian Harris was struck by a car that left the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It's scary, the sign was ripped out, one of the vehicles was still at the pumps, the other was in the middle of the parking lot and all of the EMT stuff that they used on people, towels, packages, was all over the ground," said Brad Perkins, witness.

This case is still under investigation and will be reviewed by the Washington County State's Attorney.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.