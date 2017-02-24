Police: Man killed in Woodstock car crash

Police say the two car collision in Woodstock, Friday morning, happened on US Route 4 near the Echo Ledge Road.

Police say 76-year-old William Moeller from Plainfield, New Hampshire was transported from the scene and died at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, 26 year-old Kenneth Hendrick of Bridgewater, was also transported the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Woodstock Police.