Police: Man killed in Woodstock car crash

WOODSTOCK, Vt. -

Police say the two car collision in Woodstock, Friday morning, happened on US Route 4 near the Echo Ledge Road.

Police say 76-year-old William Moeller from Plainfield, New Hampshire was transported from the scene and died at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, 26 year-old Kenneth Hendrick of Bridgewater, was also transported the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Woodstock Police.

