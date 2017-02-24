Quantcast

Essex, North Country girls earn road wins

H.S. Scores for Thursday, February 24th

High school boys basketball

U-32 68, Harwood 41

Lamoille 51, Thetford 37

Twinfield 87, South Royalton 48

Mount St. Joseph 53, Hartford 32

Windsor 55 Woodstock 48


High school girls basketball

Essex 44, BFA-St. Albans 35

Rice 39, South Burlington 35

Colchester 56, Mount Abraham 46

Champlain Valley 57, Spaulding 6

St. Johnsbury 40, Burlington 13

North Country 42, Milton 17

Winooski 48, Enosburg 38

Lake Region 44, Northfield 36 (OT)

Vergennes 46, Missisquoi 43

Montpelier 59, Randolph 48

Brattleboro 47, Mount Anthony 42

Rutland 36, Burr and Burton 24

Fair Haven 44, Springfield 25

Richford 45, Peoples 33

Stowe 44, Hazen 37

BFA-Fairfax 39, Danville 20


High school boys hockey

Essex 8, Rutland 3

