Essex, North Country girls earn road wins

H.S. Scores for Thursday, February 24th
High school boys basketball
U-32 68, Harwood 41
Lamoille 51, Thetford 37
Twinfield 87, South Royalton 48
Mount St. Joseph 53, Hartford 32
Windsor 55 Woodstock 48
High school girls basketball
Essex 44, BFA-St. Albans 35
Rice 39, South Burlington 35
Colchester 56, Mount Abraham 46
Champlain Valley 57, Spaulding 6
St. Johnsbury 40, Burlington 13
North Country 42, Milton 17
Winooski 48, Enosburg 38
Lake Region 44, Northfield 36 (OT)
Vergennes 46, Missisquoi 43
Montpelier 59, Randolph 48
Brattleboro 47, Mount Anthony 42
Rutland 36, Burr and Burton 24
Fair Haven 44, Springfield 25
Richford 45, Peoples 33
Stowe 44, Hazen 37
BFA-Fairfax 39, Danville 20
High school boys hockey
Essex 8, Rutland 3
