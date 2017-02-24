Power play powers Cats past Merrimack

The UVM men's hockey team beat Merrimack, 3-1 on Friday Night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the victory, the Catamounts can do no worse than a 6th seed in the upcoming Hockey East Tournament.

"We want to play with a lot of confidence going into next weekend and I think we played extremely well, playoff style hockey tonight and that will be the goal going into tomorrow," UVM head coach, Kevin Sneddon said.

The Cats (18-10-5, 10-7-4 HEA) first two goals came on the power play. Ross Colton scored at the 15:42 of the first period on a wrist shot that hit the roof of the goal. Brian Bowen tipped in a Mario Puskarich shot at the 5:27 mark of the second period.

"We're playing very gritty and resilient," Bowen said. "I think that's part of our identity and I think that's how we have to play to be successful."

Merrimack started the third period with a 5 on 3 man advantage, leading to a Sami Tavernier goal :41 into the frame.

Vermont answered less than six minutes later as Craig Puffer scored on the rebound of an initial shot from Matt O'Donnell.

Stefanos Lekkas made 27 saves in goal for the Catamounts. He only made five saves in the third period.

The same two teams meet Saturday night at the Gut.





