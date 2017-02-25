Destination Recreation: East Coast Sno-Cross

Days before the East Coast Sno-Cross racers hit the course in Plattsburgh, crews were bringing in snow by the truckload.

"We actually have a good amount of snow here for this event. A lot of people might not see it because their back yards are brown. But plenty of snow here," says track engineer Shawn Longbook.

You can show up to watch professional racers or if you're feeling adventurous you can sign up to compete.

"We have trail and pro trail. Pro trail is for race sleds and experienced riders and the trail class is for someone who wants to try it out and have fun with his buddies," says Kurt Gange of East Coast SnoCross.

With races going on throughout the north east with one already in Vermont and more coming up in New York organizers tell us that each stop they make helps the local community. "Believe it or not there are some communities we go to and they anticipate the influx of people coming into their community, says Longbook. And that includes local food vendor Tod Clowney, who thinks warm weather may actually help turnout.

"It was a pretty positive event last year and we are hoping with the weather that it will be better this year," says Clowney"

Even if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate organizers say, the show will go on.



Tickets are available on their website.