Annual Vermont ice fish derby canceled

BENSON, Vt. (AP) - An annual Vermont ice fishing derby has been canceled due to the warm weather.

The 45th annual Great Benson Fishing Derby sponsored by the Fair Haven Rotary Club was scheduled to take place this weekend on all Vermont waters and Lake Champlain.

Sponsors say low water levels and unusual ice conditions, combined with expected warm weather and rain prompted them to call off the tournament.

Organizers say it's only the second time in the derby's history that it's been canceled due to weather.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.