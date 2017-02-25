Vermont businesses awarded $7.1 million in loans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Several Vermont businesses from across the state have been approved for loans from the Vermont Economic Development Authority.

The loans will go to a wide range of businesses, from snack companies to a specialty lumber mill. A company that makes optical filters for microscope manufacturers will be receiving the largest loan at $1.5 million to help their expansion project in Bellows Falls, Vermont.

Over $1 million will go to three commercial and agricultural solar energy projects. The development authority says together the projects will be enough to power the equivalent of 147 average households.

Almost half a million dollars in loans will also go to a number of small businesses that can't get funding from traditional sources.

