Woman collapses in Londonderry hotel, dies

Woman collapses in Londonderry hotel, dies

LONDONDERRY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old who collapsed in a Londonderry hotel.

Police say Adrienne Hall collapsed Friday night in the lobby of the Upper Pass Lodge, located on the Magic Mountain Access Rd. Hall was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of death is not known at this time, but it is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is being conducted.

