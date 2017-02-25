Community determined to bring back Putney store

After a series of fires, financial struggles, and an untimely death -- the Putney General Store is making a comeback.

The sign on the door of the Putney General Store door says opening soon, but that didn't stop one customer from coming in.

"It feels good to be helping," said Janice Baldwin.

Baldwin spent the day washing counter tops and cleaning anything she can get her hands on.

For the past 5 years Baldwin has sat on the other side of the counter, drinking coffee and chatting with friends. But the store – in the heart of town – hasn't been open since December.

"It's sort of an inexplicable connection to the town. It felt like Putney," Baldwin said.

Now, the store is filled with clutter as volunteers try to recapture the history of the business that has stood on this corner since the 1790's.

"The community can't really afford to have it closed -- it leaves a hole," said Lyssa Papazian, Putney Historical Society.

Papazian is the leading force behind reopening the general store – which has had a rocky past.

In 2008, a fire broke out destroying the upper half the building.

The Putney Historical Society stepped in and began restoring the landmark the following year.

They were about two-thirds of the way finished when an arsonist lit all of their hard work into flames.

"It was very much a collected gasp if you will," Papazian said.

The store burned to the ground.

That sight left the community that donated over a million dollars to rebuild the store devastated.

"We decided to rebuild because and arsonists would have had the last word in town and that just was not feeling very good," Papazian said.

They rebuilt once again.

"We knew for a while that things weren't going so well," Baldwin said.

But then another devastating loss. The store's operator passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

"We've decided to open it ourselves," Baldwin said.

The Putney Historical Society owns the building and is taking on the business.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm contained right now that needs to explode to help make this happen," Baldwin said.

Although the stores opening date has been pushed back a number of times Papazian is hopeful it will open by the end of March.