Despite weather, Snowshoe Championships held in Saranac Lake

At the 55th Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road Sunday, Governor Phil Scott had only a couple of laps to go when the race took a wrong turn.
Governor Phil Scott made headlines this Memorial Day weekend--not for politics--but because of a crash he was involved in at Thunder Road.
Vermont State Police are hoping you saw something this weekend to help them catch a suspected burglar.
Vermont State Police are hoping the public saw something this weekend to help them catch a suspected burglar in Townshend.
The separate incidents included vandalism of memorial headstones, and a theft of a lawn tractor.
The separate incidents included vandalism of memorial headstones, and a theft of a lawn tractor.
Burlington police are searching for a man in connection with an assault.
Burlington police are searching for a man in connection with an assault.
New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.
a
Memorial Day remembrances across the region Monday paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It's an especially moving day for friends and family of those fallen military members, and their comrades who fought alongside them.
Memorial Day is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
Memorial Day is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
Barre's Memorial Day parade was moved indoors because of the rain.
Barre's Memorial Day parade was moved indoors because of the rain.