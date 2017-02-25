Despite weather, Snowshoe Championships held in Saranac Lake

Hundreds of athletes from across the globe turned out to Saranac Lake, New York Saturday for the World Snowshoe Championships.

The last time Nacho Hernando competed in the World Championship snowshoe race, it was in Quebec. This year the Spain native made it his goal to compete again.

"I had something in my heart that, you know, I wanted to come back, and I wanted to make it to the podium. I've been training specifically for this race for the last couple of months. Every day I would wake up and just think about this race and thinking about winning it," Hernando said.

On Saturday, Hernando joined over 300 athletes at the starting line in Saranac Lake, New York for the 2017 race. Racers say the course was challenging.

"Ice, mud, water, and slushy snow, but we do this all the time, so we are well attuned," said Kathy Furlani, from Broad Brook, Connecticut.

The recent warm up across the region left the once snowy trails almost bare, but dozens of volunteers helped the village salvage the course by trucking in snow over the last few days.

"The race was originally going to start right in the village of Saranac Lake, and it was going to be a 10k. They ended up having to shorten it to an 8k and just hold the race on Dewey Mountain trails due to the poor conditions for snow.

Despite the forecast, organizers say it was the most well attended race in the history of the world championships.

“So this is a huge turnout for a world championship race, and under pretty dire conditions," said organizer Richard Shapiro.

"We've met people from all over the world, and the fact that all the Saranac Lake townspeople came out and cheered us on and shoveled snow on the course this morning – that says a lot about this town. It really does," said Maureen Roberts, Saratoga Springs, New York.

Competitors from continents across the globe showed up for the race. In the end, a man from Colorado – Joseph Grey – won first place. Nacho Hernando came in second. Racers say it was an event they'll never forget.

"It went great. I have been racing since I was 14. We've never had conditions like this. We ran through mud, and sleet, and ice, and rivers, and the sun's out, and there's a threat of lightning. So we have that. We can tell stories to our grandchildren," said Debbie Burritt, from Hyde Park, Vermont.

Organizers say now that they've held the world championships, they'd love to host a local race annually to keep the snowshoe community thriving.