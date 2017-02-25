HoopCats make history Saturday

The Catamounts added a pair of records to an already historic season with Saturday's 66-51 league win over Stony Brook. Vermont became the only team in the history of America East to post a 16-0 undefeated conference season and set the program record with its 26th win of the season.

The victory improves the Cats' overall record to 26-5. Stony Brook drops to 17-12 overall and 12-4 in league play. The Seawolves will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming America East Tournament.

UVM's inspired defense held Stony Brook to only 36.4% (20-of-55) shooting for the game while the Cats were 50.0% (26-of-52) from the field on the afternoon. Vermont outscored Stony Brook 38-20 in the paint and won the turnover battle 14-7.

Anthony Lamb had a big game on both ends of the floor with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Lamb grabbed five boards, recorded four steals, and swatted away three shots. Payton Henson was 5-of-8 from the floor for 12 points and five rebounds. Darren Payen was the third Catamount in double figures with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Roland Nyama posted a team-high 14 points for the Seawolves. Nyama was 6-of-11 from the floor with three rebounds and three blocks. Akwasi Yeboah contributed 11 points for Stony Brook on 4-of-7 shooting with a pair of three-pointers.

The Cats jumped out of the gate on an 8-2 run but the Seawolves responded with five quick points and trailed 8-7 only five minutes into the game. UVM padded its lead to 17-11 but Stony Brook crawled back and took a 19-17 advantage at the 9:17 mark.

Vermont retook the lead after producing 18 unanswered points in a six-minute span and and held a 35-19 advantage with two minutes left in the half. Stony Brook closed out the first period with an 8-0 run as the Cats were up 35-27 at the break.

UVM came roaring out of the locker room to begin the second half with a 16-4 run for its largest lead of the day, 31-51.

As Stony Brook turned up the defensive pressure, the Cats took care of the ball down the stretch to secure the historic win.

Vermont hosts Maine on Wednesday (March 1) at 7 p.m. in the America East Quarterfinal at Patrick Gym.

