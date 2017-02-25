Bowling individual state championships

Quantcast

SHELBURNE, Vt. -

The first ever varsity bowling individual state championship were held Saturday at Champlain Lanes in Shelburne.

Springfield's Matt Power had the high score of the day with a 268.

Brattleboro's Jeremy Lackey finished in fourth place. He put up a 201 in the Elite 8 to knock Power out of the tournament.  Lackey would fall in the final four to Randolph's Logan Lumbra, 193-137. Lumbra's best score on the day was a 220.

South Burlington's Maddy Denton is the state runner-up.  She won her Elite 8 match-up, 260-256.  Picking up a strike in the final frame for the win.  Denton put up a 223 in the semifinals to advance to the final match against the state champ, Cody Seaver of Fair Haven.  His best score of the day was a 229 in the Elite 8 round.

The high school bowling team state championships are next Saturday in Barre.

