Bowling individual state championships

The first ever varsity bowling individual state championship were held Saturday at Champlain Lanes in Shelburne.

Springfield's Matt Power had the high score of the day with a 268.

Brattleboro's Jeremy Lackey finished in fourth place. He put up a 201 in the Elite 8 to knock Power out of the tournament. Lackey would fall in the final four to Randolph's Logan Lumbra, 193-137. Lumbra's best score on the day was a 220.

South Burlington's Maddy Denton is the state runner-up. She won her Elite 8 match-up, 260-256. Picking up a strike in the final frame for the win. Denton put up a 223 in the semifinals to advance to the final match against the state champ, Cody Seaver of Fair Haven. His best score of the day was a 229 in the Elite 8 round.

The high school bowling team state championships are next Saturday in Barre.