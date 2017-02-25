More members of the 158th Fighter Wing return to Green Mountains

Vermont Air National Guard reports that more guard members have returned home after supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Saturday in South Burlington a squadron of F-16s and the last of the 310 airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing returned home from a three-month long deployment.

"I am extremely proud of these 310 American Heroes, all volunteers, who spent the last two plus months taking the fight to the enemy. The Green Mountain Boys are an absolute class act and did a phenomenal job generating, executing and sustaining combat air-power in the fight against ISIS," said Col. David C. Lyons, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander.

Vt. Air National Guard reports that Operation Inherent Resolve is a combat joint task force to combat the ISIS strong hold in Iraq and Syria.