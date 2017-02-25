Mt. Anthony Claims 29th Straight Wrestling State Title

For the 29th consecutive year, the Mt. Anthony wrestling team took home the state title in Saturday's meet at Vergennes Union.

At 126 pounds, senior Ashdin Schaefer won by a fall 14 seconds in. And at 220 pounds, Patriots senior Sebastain Rocher won by fall, 4 minutes 49 seconds in. The Patriots had a wrestler in each one of the semifinals. They lost long time head coach Scott Legacy last year to Castleton, but that didn't seem to slow down the MAU Legacy.

Roman Mayer from Mt. Abraham was named most outstanding wrestler. He's the state champ at 120 pounds. Mayer won all 3 of his matches via pin, including the title match.



CVU finished third with two of Redhawks winning state title: Jarrett Legg won at 138 pounds and Jacob Griggs took the 195 pound title.



Essex was the state runner up. At 170 pounds, John Stawinski picked up a 3-2 decision. After a first round bye, Stawinski had two falls leading to the title match.

For complete results click here