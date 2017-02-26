Sixth grader starts business for pets

Most kids love animals, but not all of them go out of their way to help out all the four-legged friends in their community.

Maddox Montgomery is like most kids his age. He lives in Central Vermont and loves to play hockey. His room is decorated wall to wall with his favorite hockey team, the Boston Bruins. But when Maddox is not on the ice, he is busy in his office. With a passion for animals, this 6th grade entrepreneur started his own business -- Monty's Pawfection, Maddox makes hand sewn pet beds. "I'm making people happy, and dogs happy, so it's really heart-warming," Montgomery said.

But what's even more heart-warming is what he does with the earnings. Half the money that he makes from the homemade cat and dog beds he donates locally to the Central Vermont Humane Society. Officials there say they are thrilled with the donations. "For him to support us is really great because it stays home. The local money supports local animals," said CVHS's Laurie Garrison.

Along with the Human Society, Maddox's mom, Kristen, is impressed -- but not surprised -- with her son. "I see him owning his own business someday. This is just the start of what he is capable of doing," she said.

Maddox says he prefers to be outside playing sports instead of playing video games, and with more orders coming in he is happy with his hobby turned business. 'It's going to be busy, but that's good, because a lot of people who are on their phones and iPads, they really don't see the other stuff that's going on," he said.

And he has a message for everyone else out there: "If you're doing something that you love. You should do it."

If you're interested in buying a bed or donating supplies for Maddox you can email his family at: kmontk5@gmail.com