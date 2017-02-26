Search continues for Barre woman missing after crash

Search and Rescue crews Sunday scoured the Lower Great Brook in Plainfield for a Barre woman that apparently drowned Saturday night.

By air, and on the ground, Vermont Army Guard members, technical rescue crews, and fire departments assisted state police Sunday as they searched up and down the Great Brook in Plainfield.

"There's been helicopters hovering around my house all day. It's pretty strange. They're really loud and big, and they were just hovering around all along the river, so yeah, it was a strange thing to wake up to," said Jim Gerstman, a Plainfield resident.

Vermont State Police say Krystal Bailey of Barre and Allie Duda of Morrisville--both 29 years old--fell into the Great Brook River Saturday night after attempting to flee the scene of a one-car crash. "The ambulance crew was unaware of where they went, and not shortly thereafter they noticed that one of the females was coming up the bank from out of the river, and she told the crew that her friend, Krystal Bailey, was still in the river," said Vermont State Police Lt. Todd Baxter.

Police say the conditions on Saturday night were too difficult for them to be able to be able to conduct an effective search, so they began on Sunday morning. By then, the river had receded by several feet and was much calmer.

Authorities say Duda was behind the wheel when she lost control of the car and hit a guard rail on Brook Road. She was arrested and charged with DUI as crews began a search for Bailey in the river. Officials believe it's possible Bailey may have been injured in the car crash.

"We have been in contact with family and friends. They're telling us that they have not had any contact. We've done some digital work, and we just don't have any reason to believe that she's not in there at this point," Lt. Baxter said.

Police say searchers Sunday search located several personal items belonging to Bailey in the river. They say the search will resume Monday morning in the area of the Winooski River in the Town of Plainfield and towns downriver.