In The Kitchen: Fennel & Orange Salad

A teenager is accused of stabbing a man with a knife and then attacking him with a pipe.
Burlington Police are looking for a burglar who broke into the Waterfront Park Information Center and stole money from the ATM.
There are charges for two men after a shooting in Highgate this weekend.
The South Burlington high school student accused of making a kill list is back in front of a judge in trouble again.
Burlington Police say they caught a woman who was pilfering plants.
Police are holding a public forum next week on what they describe as the opioid crisis in Windsor County.
A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.
State and local officials are trying to find a compromise over drinking water and recreational uses of a pond in central Vermont.
