In The Kitchen: Fennel & Orange Salad

Fennel & Orange Salad

Ingredients:

2 bulbs bulb fennel
3 oranges
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped and lightly toasted in a saute pan
3-4 tablespoons olive oil
1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Salt & pepper to taste

Process:

Cut the fennel bulbs in half. Carefully remove the core with a knife, so you can peel off the layers. Then thinly slice the layers of fennel, and place into a large bowl. Slice the top and bottom of the oranges. Then continue using a knife to finish peeling the oranges, completely removing the white pith. Next, over a bowl, carefully use a knife to remove orange segments (following around the oranges). Squeeze the leftover parts of the oranges, adding their juice to the bowl. Next add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, walnuts, salt and pepper, then toss together in the bowl. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

