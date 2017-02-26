Quantcast

Brownington man killed in crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brownington man killed in crash

BARTON, Vt. -

A crash in Barton killed a Brownington man.

State police say 73-year-old David Yanacheak veered off the Tarbox Hill Road and hit a cement culvert Saturday afternoon. He died en route to the hospital.

Police say speed and impairment were not factors in this crash.

