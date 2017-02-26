Rescue crews called to multiple cars stuck in water

Flood waters across the region prompted several rescues Saturday night.

A woman was rescued from high water in Tunbridge. State Police say Route 110 was closed because of flooding, but a woman tried to drive through and rescue crews were called when she couldn’t make it. She was towed to safety. Route 110 remained closed Sunday morning until floodwaters cleared.

Also Saturday night in Bristol police had to rescue three people after they drove into standing water on Route 116 and Carlston Road. Police say an officer had to go into the water to help them to safety.

The "Wrong Way Bridge" on Route 15 in Cambridge was reduced to one lane Sunday. Drivers had to be extra cautious as the Lamoille River spilled its banks and covered the roadway.

"We've slowed them down. We've put them down to one lane. We're watching the road, making sure it's not too deep for the cars to cross," said Bruce Crockett with VTrans. "All the fields are flooded and the rivers were quite high."

Some flooding also closed roads near Lake Placid, New York.