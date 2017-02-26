Quantcast

Effort moving forward to house homeless in Brattleboro - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Effort moving forward to house homeless in Brattleboro

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A plan to turn Brattleboro's Lamplighter Inn into long-term housing for the homeless is moving forward.

Town officials say preliminary approval for a $425,000 state grant for the project has been received and a local permit for the approximately $4.3 million project known as Great River Terrace has been granted.

Brattleboro Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland called the news "very exciting."

On Wednesday the town's Development Review Board approved plans by the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust to redevelop the inn into 22 "micro apartments."

The trust's Peter Paggi says half of the units will be offered to homeless individuals.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the units will be about 350 square feet, but they will be permanent housing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.