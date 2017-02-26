Effort moving forward to house homeless in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A plan to turn Brattleboro's Lamplighter Inn into long-term housing for the homeless is moving forward.

Town officials say preliminary approval for a $425,000 state grant for the project has been received and a local permit for the approximately $4.3 million project known as Great River Terrace has been granted.

Brattleboro Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland called the news "very exciting."

On Wednesday the town's Development Review Board approved plans by the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust to redevelop the inn into 22 "micro apartments."

The trust's Peter Paggi says half of the units will be offered to homeless individuals.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the units will be about 350 square feet, but they will be permanent housing.

