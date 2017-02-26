Vermont towns win recreation grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Several Vermont towns are about to get a windfall of government money.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the National Park Service awarded $600,000 in Vermont to go toward outdoor recreation projects.

The money will be split three ways. A playground in Lincoln will be getting an upgrade, Mad River, Vt. will buy 10 acres to turn into recreation fields and Burlington will buy 12 acres of land to expand a bike path and add a community garden.

Through its Land and Water Conservation Fund, the National Parks Service has doled out over $48 million in funds since the fund started operating in 1964. About 27,000 acres of land has been bought for public use through the program.

