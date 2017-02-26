Montpelier wants residents to be aware of upcoming projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Montpelier City Council wants residents and others who visit Vermont's capital city to know that there are going to be extensive road and sidewalk projects underway this spring and summer.

Officials say residents and visitors must be made aware of overnight work that might be disruptive and they have called for a citywide mailing of information about the projects.

The Times Argus reports that Public Works Director Tom McArdle said that since residents were notified of construction noise at night recently, he hasn't received any feedback about concerns.

Among this year's projects are underground utility work, sidewalk reconstruction and paving projects throughout the city.

