NY lawmakers to examine problem of elder abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State lawmakers in Albany are brainstorming ways to prevent and address elder abuse.

Members of the Senate and Assembly are scheduled to discuss the extent and nature of the problem at a legislative hearing Tuesday in Albany.

State estimates indicate that for every case of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation referred to authorities there are five that are never reported.

Financial abuse is a particularly devastating problem, costing the state's senior citizens as much as $1.5 billion a year.

Lawmakers say they hope to use the hearing to come up with better ways the state can combat elder abuse, which is only to expected to increase as baby boomers age.

