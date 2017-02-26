Quantcast

BPD investigate stray bullet in North End - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

BPD investigate stray bullet in North End

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that threatened a family in Burlington's North End.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning near the intersection of North Champlain and Peru Streets.  During the shooting a bullet went through a door and into a home where several people--including a child-- were sleeping. There were no reported injuries.  Police are offering a cash reward for any information about the shooting.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.